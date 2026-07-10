TG EAPCET 2026: First seat allotment list releasing today at tgeapcet.nic.in

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) is set to release the first-round seat allotment results for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2026 today (July 10). Candidates who registered for the counselling process can check their allotment results by logging into the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in, using their application number and password. On July 4, the Council released a mock seat allotment list for students.
Once the results are out, interested students have to complete the self-reporting process on the official website between July 10 and July 14, 2026, to confirm their admission. Along with self-reporting, students will need to pay the tuition fee. For more information, students can visit education.indianexpress.com.
Step 1: To check the first seat allotment, candidates need to visit tgeapcet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the Candidates Login link on the homepage.
Step 3: After logging in with their application number and password, the seat allotment result will appear on the screen
Step 4: Students can download and save the allotment list for future reference.
The TG EAPCET counselling is currently taking place for admissions to engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy programs offered by various government and private colleges across Telangana. Approximately 320 institutes are participating in the 2026 admission process.
Following the mock seat allotment, the Council provided students with a window from July 5 to July 7, 2026, to modify their web options. During this time, students could add new college or course preferences, remove existing options, or rearrange the order of their preferred colleges and courses. These updated preferences will be considered when preparing the first phase of seat allotment. The option freezing window closed on July 7.