TG EAPCET 2026: First seat allotment list releasing today at tgeapcet.nic.in

Candidates who registered for the counselling process can check their allotment results by logging into the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in (image: ai generated)

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) is set to release the first-round seat allotment results for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2026 today (July 10). Candidates who registered for the counselling process can check their allotment results by logging into the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in, using their application number and password. On July 4, the Council released a mock seat allotment list for students.

Once the results are out, interested students have to complete the self-reporting process on the official website between July 10 and July 14, 2026, to confirm their admission. Along with self-reporting, students will need to pay the tuition fee. For more information, students can visit education.indianexpress.com.