TG EAPCET admit card released; exams from May 4

The admit card for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) for the Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P) stream is available for download from April 23, 2026 onwards. Meanwhile, candidates appearing for the Engineering (E) stream will be able to download their admit cards starting April 27, 2026 (Monday). Candidates can access their hall tickets by visiting the official website of TG EAPCET – eapcet.tgche.ac.in. Candidates can log in to the website with their date of birth and their respective registration number.

The TG EAPCET 2026 examination will be conducted in two shifts each day — the forenoon session from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and the afternoon session from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.