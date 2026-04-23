TG EAPCET admit card released; exams from May 4

The admit card for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) for the Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P) stream is available for download from April 23, 2026 onwards. Meanwhile, candidates appearing for the Engineering (E) stream will be able to download their admit cards starting April 27, 2026 (Monday). Candidates can access their hall tickets by visiting the official website of TG EAPCET – eapcet.tgche.ac.in. Candidates can log in to the website with their date of birth and their respective registration number.
The TG EAPCET 2026 examination will be conducted in two shifts each day — the forenoon session from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and the afternoon session from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
As per the official schedule, the Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P) exams will be held on May 4 and May 5, 2026, while the Engineering (E) exams are scheduled from May 9 to May 11, 2026.
To be able to enter the examination centre, the candidate must carry their hall ticket, a printed copy of the application form with their photo pasted on it, and a photo copy of their caste certificate if that is applicable and they were not able to submit it during the online procedure. Without these documents, the candidate will not be allowed to sit for the exams.
These are the steps you can follow to download your admit card :
Step 1 : Go to the official website – eapcet.tgche.ac.in.
Step 2 : Click on the “download hall ticket” link on the homepage
Step 3 : Enter the required details like registration number, date of birth, and qualifying exam hall ticket number
Step 4 : After filling in the necessary details, click on the get hall ticket button
Step 5 : A new window will open displaying the hall ticket
Step 6 : Download and print for future use
The candidates can find their seat through the seating chart. It should be noted that no marks will be deducted, irrespective of whether the candidate has done a question incorrectly or left it unattempted. It is advised that the candidates reach the exam centre two hours before the beginning of the exam.