Tezpur University TUEE result 2019 today, how to check via website

TUEE result 2019: Tezpur University will declare the result of the entrance examination, TUEE 2019 on Wednesday, June 26. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the website tezu.ernet.in.

Advertising

“This is for information of all concerned that the results of TUEE-2019 will be declared on 26.06.2019. Due to technical reasons the planned online counselling will not be implemented this year,” read the varsity official notification.

“The counselling and physical verification of documents will be done as per procedure followed in previous years,” mentioned the official notification.

Tezpur University Entrance Exam (TUEE) results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website tezu.ernet.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Advertising

Step 3: A pdf file with list of selected candidates as per courses will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

About Tezpur University

Tezpur University was established by an Act of Parliament in 1994. The objects of this Central University as envisaged in the statutes are that it shall strive to offer employment oriented and interdisciplinary courses to meet the local and regional aspirations and the development needs of the state of Assam and also offer courses and promote research in areas which are of special and direct relevance to the region and in emerging areas in Science and Technology, as mentioned on the official website.