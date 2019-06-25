Tezpur University TUEE result 2019 likely today, how to check

TUEE result 2019: Tezpur University is expected to declare the result of the entrance examination, TUEE 2019 on Tuesday, June 25. The candidates who had appeared in the entrance examination can check the results through the website tezu.ernet.in.

The examination was earlier conducted for admission to various undergraduate/ postgraduate courses, including the autunomous semester in BTech, MTech and MSc, MBBS and various PhD and non PhD programs.

Tezpur University Entrance Exam (TUEE) results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website tezu.ernet.in

Step 2: Click on the downlaod result link

Step 3: A pdf file with list of selected candidates as per courses will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

About Tezpur University

Tezpur University was established by an Act of Parliament in 1994. The objects of this Central University as envisaged in the statutes are that it shall strive to offer employment oriented and interdisciplinary courses to meet the local and regional aspirations and the development needs of the state of Assam and also offer courses and promote research in areas which are of special and direct relevance to the region and in emerging areas in Science and Technology, as mentioned on the official website.