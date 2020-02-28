Tezpur University TUEE admissions: Application process is on, here’s how to apply

Tezpur University admissions 2020: Apply at tezuadmissions.in (Representational image) Tezpur University admissions 2020: Apply at tezuadmissions.in (Representational image)

Tezpur University admissions: The admission process has started at Tezpur University and those applying for admission in BSc, BE, BEd, MSc, MA, MCom, BCom, MTech, LLM, MCA, PG Diploma courses will have to appear for Tezpur University Entrance Examination (TUEE). For admission to BTech courses, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main rank will be considered.

The application process is on and will conclude on April 7, 2020. Interested can apply at the official website, tezu.ernet.in or at tezuadmissions.in. The entrance exams will be held from May 29 to May 31. The morning session will be held from 10 am to noon and afternoon session from 2 pm to 4 pm, each day.

Tezpur University admissions: Exam schedule

Tezpur University admissions: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, tezu.admissions.in

Step 2: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 3: Fill details, verify

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Fill the form and upload images

Step 6: Make payment, submit

Tezpur University admissions: Fee

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 800 and for the reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 400. Candidates applying for multiple programmes must apply separately with a separate application fee for each programme. However, there will be one entrance test per department for Integrated dual BSc and MSc and Integrated BSc BEd programmes, MTech (IT) and MTech (CSE).

About Tezpur University

Tezpur University was established in 1994. It is a Central university set-up in Assam. It offers courses and promote research in areas which are of special and direct relevance to the region and in emerging areas in science and technology.

