Textbook row: Books start reaching Karnataka schools but ‘controversial’ portions will be touched later, say teachers

Almost a month after the schools reopened, nearly 60-70 per cent of the textbooks of the current academic year have now reached the students, according to the Karnataka Department of Public Education (DPE). The revised textbooks, which until now were a matter of ideological and political debate, have now made their way to the schools and the teachers can start teaching from the new textbooks for Class X.

The Rohith Chakrathirtha-led textbook committee was tasked to revise the content for Class X Kannada and social science textbooks and also other content of different classes that appeared objectionable under the Barguru Ramachandrappa’s textbook revision committee. But the revised content drew flak from the Opposition parties, writers, authors and other critics who accused the committee of “saffronising” the textbooks and “distorting” facts related to Basavanna and Ambedkar in the Class IX social science textbook.

Although some schools are yet to receive all the textbooks, some have received them in parts. For example, Anitha High School in Mandya has received Class IX social science textbooks but has not received the second part of the same subject.

According to Vishal R, commissioner of DPE, about 76% of textbooks have reached the Block Education Offices (BEO) and 70% of the textbooks have reached the schools. “In some districts, more textbooks have been distributed whereas, in some, it is less. However, in districts like Bidar, Chikkabalapura, Dharwad and Gadag, roughly about 60 per cent of the textbooks have been distributed. However, in Mandya more than 70 per cent of books have been distributed. We expect to wrap up the supply of textbooks by July 10.”

A Government High School in Bengaluru South zone has received social science textbooks of Classes IX and X, but are yet to receive Kannada textbooks. The teachers also mentioned that the much-debated Class IX social science textbook containing the revised content related to Basavanna and Ambedkar will not be taught for the time being until the education department clarifies on the changes. Many Lingayat seers objected to the “distorted” content in the Class IX social science textbook which claimed that “Basavanna reformed Veerashaiva” and excluded the fact that “Basavanna threw away the sacred thread”. The same textbook revised by Chakrathirtha had also removed the fact that “BR Ambedkar was the architect of the Constitution”. “We received the social science textbook of Classes IX and X, but have not received the class 10 Kannada textbook,” said a Kannada teacher.

One of the reasons for the delay in the textbooks reaching the schools is also because of lack of manpower to transport the textbooks from the BEOs to the schools. A professor from a Government High School in Bengaluru complained, “Today I missed four classes because I had to go to the BEO to collect the textbooks. My entire academic calendar got wasted. There are not enough logistic personnel to carry out these activities. The teacher’s job is to teach and not deal with logistical activities.”

Raghu T Y, headmaster of Satyasai Lokaseva High School in Bantwal taluk said, “We have received social science and Kannada textbooks of Classes IX and X, respectively. However, we are sticking to the old syllabus when it comes to certain portions of Class IX social science and Class X Kannada textbooks, until the government provides a circular on the changes.”

The Kannada language textbooks of Class X underwent drastic changes by including the speech of RSS founder Hedgewar, a lesson by Right-wing ideologue Chakravarthy Sulibele, among others. However, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had assured that “objectionable” content related to Basavanna, Ambedkar and other changes raised by the critics will be taken into consideration. The education department also assured that the changes will be considered and a circular related to the same will be sent to government schools.