Punjab: TET on January 19, PSEB to keep seating pattern a secret to check cheating

Teacher Eligibility Test (Representational image) Teacher Eligibility Test (Representational image)

After postponing the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) — an eligibility exam for teaching job in government schools — twice, the PSEB has decided to conduct it on January 19, but with one crucial adjustment.

For the first time, students will not sit in the sequence of their assigned roll numbers. PSEB has decided to keep the seating plan a secret till the morning of the examination to ensure that the alleged education mafia is kept at bay from helping candidates cheat in the test.

The change was triggered after some candidates from Jalalabaad approached the PSEB with evidence of rigging of the seating arrangement.

A PSEB official, while explaining the modus-operandi, said that they had noticed that some people would apply for the exam together in batches during odd hours in night when the PSEB internet server would have minimum traffic.

After getting roll numbers in a sequence, “they would plant their candidates before and after the candidate who approached them for help to make a sequence in the sitting row”, added the official. “After studying this pattern, we decided to break this sequence of sitting places,” he said.

A Jalalabaad-based candidate, who has applied in the exam told The Indian Express that on condition of anonymity that they had brought it to the notice of PSEB authorities that a “mafia” was working which make arrangements for helping candidates to pass the examination.

“There is a mafia which is active in border districts and in Ludhiana district. The would apply for the examination through the candidates who had already appeared or cleared the exam.

We also attached some result sheets which showed the pattern where an entire row of candidates cleared the exam while another entire row failed,” the candidate said on condition of anonymity.

The copy of the complaint, which is with The Indian Express, stated that the successful row had candidates who had already cleared the TET exam.

The examination will be held at more than 600 centres across the state with 28 candidates appearing at each centre. Students will be allotted a centre on January 16, but the seating arrangement will only be revealed at the centre on January 19.

The TET exam was earlier to be conducted on December 22, but was postponed to January 5. Sources in the PSEB said that exam was postponed again as the PSEB could not upload the lists of the sitting arrangement on its website.

An official told The Indian Express that the PSEB decided to make changes in the sitting arrangement of the candidates but it was delayed due to which they had to postpone the exam.

PSEB Secretary Mohammad Tayyab, was not available for comment as he was ‘busy’ in a meeting. The TET exam was started in 2011, and is valid for four years.

