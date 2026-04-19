TET 2026: Teachers protest in Bhopal, demand cancellation of exam

Their agitation follows a Supreme Court observation that passing TET is compulsory for all in‑service teachers to continue in service or secure promotions.(Express Archive)

Hundreds of teachers from across Madhya Pradesh staged a protest at the BHEL ground in Bhopal on Saturday, demanding the withdrawal of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) mandate. Their agitation follows a Supreme Court observation that passing TET is compulsory for all in‑service teachers to continue in service or secure promotions.

According to the directive, teachers with more than five years of service left must qualify, while those with less than five years remaining are exempt from the test but barred from promotions without clearing it.

The move has sparked widespread concern among serving teachers, who argue that the requirement should not apply to those already in service. Protesters called for the government to waive the mandatory TET condition for existing staff.