Term II of TBSE Madhyamik exams underway in Tripura

Term II of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE)-conducted Madhyamik or 10th standard board examinations commenced today with over 97 percent attendance on the first day.

Speaking to reporters here this evening, education minister Ratan Lal Nath said 42,033 out of 43,294 students enrolled for the Madhyamik examinations were present to write their English paper, which went to exam on the first day today.

“The examinations were peaceful today. They wrote their English papers”, the minister said.

Nandan Sarkar, headmaster of a city-based school, told reporters that examinations had started on time and was held peacefully with candidates from five other nearby schools writing their papers there.

As per the TBSE schedule, Madhyamik examinations would comprise of optional language papers – Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok and Mizo would go to exams on April 20.

Exams for Social science papers would be held on April 26. The history and political science segment of social science would be conducted from 12 noon till 1 PM on the day while Economics and Geography would be conducted from 1 PM till 1:45 PM.

The science papers would be held on April 28 with exams for the Biology paper from 12:00-12:45 PM and physics and chemistry papers from 12:45-01:45 PM.

Both basic and standard papers for mathematics, which would be written by students based on their acumenship of the subject, would be conducted on May 04 while students can write their 6th optional subject, either in a language or a vocational subject on May 06.

The TBSE higher secondary or class 12 board exam is scheduled to be held on May 02. As per board records, 28,931 students were enrolled for Higher Secondary examinations.

Term I examinations of Higher Secondary and Madrassa Fazil candidates began on December 15 last year and continued till January 07 while Madhyamik and Madrassa Alim exams started on December 16 and continued till December 29 last year.