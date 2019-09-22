Tenders for food mall at SPPU to open soon

The tender process to select and finalise vendors at the proposed food mall on the campus of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will commence within a month.

With the on-site construction nearing completion, the university officials said students will soon be able to relish a variety of foods on the campus instead of venturing outside.

“Existing canteens dish out food from a limited menu, but the food mall will offer a better range from north Indian to south Indian to continental and more. This will cater to the needs of students hailing from all places, including the international student community,” said SPPU Vice-Chancellor Nitin Karmalkar.

The food mall will house eight outlets with a seating capacity of 400. The new facility, being built over an area covering 8,000 square feet, will sell food at market price.

The authorities are also planning to set up a general store on the campus, which will sell basic stationery and grocery items. At present, there is a facility attached to Aniket canteen that sells a limited number of packaged foods and stationery items, and also has an internet cafe.

Students have questioned and protested against the quality of food served at canteens and the SPPU refractory on numerous occasions.

Not only that, food hygiene was also found to be substandard at contractor-run Adarsh, Aniket and open canteens — all located on the campus.