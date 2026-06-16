Telegram ban not foolproof against VPNs, but curbs NEET fraud market: NTA chief

The National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General, Abhishek Singh, on Tuesday defended the government’s decision to block Telegram access in India, ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled for June 21. He admitted that the move is not foolproof. Some operators could still use VPNs to get around the block. However, without a large pool of students accessing these channels, the fraud network loses its market.

“Even though they can continue operating channels using VPNs, if there is no clientele, the fraud will be prevented, and students will be protected from losing money and wasting their time dealing with fabricated question paper leaks.”