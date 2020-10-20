Telangana govt postpones all exams till Dussehra

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-H) and Osmania University, Hyderabad have already decided to postpone all exams scheduled on October 19 and 20. Representational image/ file

Due to the incessant rainfall, the Telangana government has postponed all examinations- university, school, recruitment till Dussehra, October 25, informed Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy. The minister tweeted, “All the examinations have been postponed till Dasara.”

All the examinations have been postponed till Dasara. @TelanganaCMO , @KTRTRS — SabithaReddy (@SabithaindraTRS) October 20, 2020

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-H) and Osmania University, Hyderabad have already decided to postpone all exams scheduled on October 19 and 20. The Osmania University has earlier deferred the exams scheduled on October 14 and 15. The varsity will also provide special chances to students considering the situations.

According to the Osmania University, “It would give another chance to students who will not be able to appear for exams for health-related reasons or ‘unavoidable’ circumstances. ‘Special exams’ as and when feasible.”

The state is receiving ‘heavy to very heavy rains’ triggered by a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. Hundreds of colonies across the city were inundated. The state government pegged the losses at Rs 5,000 crore and declared 50 casualties in the state. In Hyderabad, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation estimated that 35,309 families were affected in the flash floods of October 13. A loss of Rs 670 crore is arrived at.

