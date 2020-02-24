TSCHE state entrance exams: Application forms available for EAMCET, PGCET, ECET EdCET

Get here all the details on TSCHE CET’s Get here all the details on TSCHE CET’s

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced details for Telangana state entrance exam for admission in the academic session 2020-21. TSCHE conducts 8 CETs.

The responsibility to hold the exams has been delegated to various universities of the state like JNTU Hyderabad, Osmania University, Kakatiya University and Mahatma Gandhi University. All the details you need to know about the state entrance exams are as given here.

The CETs for which the application process have started

TS EAMCET 2020: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is held for admission of candidates in UG engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture colleges of the state. The application process is open right now at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The last date to apply is March 30, 2020.

JNTU Hyderabad will conduct TS EAMCET in online mode from May 4 to 11, 2020. The courses offered to the qualified candidates via this CET are B.Tech, B.Sc, B.Pharm, B.V.Sc & Animal Husbandry, B.F.Sc, and Pharm-D.

TS PECET 2020: Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) is for admission in BPEd (2 years) and DPEd (2 years) course. The last date to apply for this CET is April 13, 2020.

The forms are available online at pecet.tsche.ac.in. Mahatma Gandhi University will conduct TS PECET 2020 as a physical test that will include candidates appearing for physical efficiency tests and skill test in game starting from May 13, 2020.

TS ECET 2020: For admission in the second year regular BE/ BTech and BPharm courses in both university and private unaided professional institutions of the state, the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) is held.

The candidates who are diploma holders and BSc (mathematics) degree holders can apply for this CET for which the application process starts on February 24, 2020. The test will be conducted on May 2 in an online mode.

TS EDCET 2020: Candidates willing to take admission in the BEd (2 years) courses can apply for this CET for which the application process starts from February 27, 2020. The Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) will be held in an online mode on May 23, 2020.

The candidates who have passed/appearing in any bachelor’s degree can apply for this CET.

TS PGECET 2020: The candidates who do not have GATE and GPAT scores can apply for this CET. Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) is for admission of the candidates in ME, MTech, MPharmacy, MArch and Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) courses.

The application process will start from March 12, 2020 and the exam will be held in online mode from May 28 to 31, 2020.

TS PGEC 2020: On the other hand the candidates who do have their GATE and GPAT scores can apply for TS PGEC 2020 counselling. Telangana State Postgraduate Engineering Counselling is for admission of the candidates in PG Engineering and Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME / M.Tech./ M.Pharmacy / M.Arch ), Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) courses.

TS LAWCET 2020: All the eligible candidates interested for admission in the three years / 5 year LLB regular course can appear for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET). The application process for this CET will be starting soon and the 10+2 or passed / appearing candidates can apply for the exam. The exam will be held in online mode on May 27, 2020.

TS PGLCET 2020: Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) is for admission in the 2 year LLM course. The test will be held on May 27, 2020 in online mode and the candidate holding an LL.B / B.L. degree can fill the application form to apply for this CET.

TS ICET 2020: Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) is an online CET for allocation of seats in MBA and MCA courses, offered by the colleges and universities in Telangana state. The test will be held on May 20 and 21, 2020. The candidates who have a minimum of 3 years bachelors degree can apply for this CET.

