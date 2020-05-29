Telangana TSCET 2020 application submission deadline extended, check now

The Common Entrance Tests will be conducted from July 1 to 15. Representational image/ file The Common Entrance Tests will be conducted from July 1 to 15. Representational image/ file

TSCET 2020: The application deadline of the Telangana Common Entrance Tests (CETs) has been extended. The candidates can now apply till June 10 through the website- tsche.ac.in. The dates for the Common Entrance Tests (CETs) was postponed earlier, and the exams will now be conducted from July 1 to 15.

The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test, or TS LAWCET will be held on July 10, while EAMCET is scheduled from July 6 to 9, and Integrated Common Entrance Test, ICET on July 13.

The dates for other entrance examinations – Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGCET), Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET), Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET), Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET), and Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS PolyCET) have also been announced.

The entrance examination is conducted for admission to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy programmes. The state CET cell has already released the syllabus and marking scheme for the same through a notification. For all updates and notices for the CET examination, students must check only the official website.

