Telangana TSBIE Inter hall ticket for practical exam released, download now

April 2, 2021 11:23:23 am
Telangana TSBIE inter practical exam admit card 2021: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) released the hall ticket for the intermediate, class 12 practical exam on April 1. The students who will appear for the examinations can download the admit card through the official website bie.telangana.gov.in, once released.
Students must submit the assignment work from April 1 to 20, the practical exam will be commenced from April 7. The first year exams will be held from May 1 to 19 and the second year exams will be held from May 2 to 20
Telangana intermediate practical exam hall ticket 2021: Steps to download
Step 1: Log in to the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link for hall tickets on the homepage
Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your hall tickets will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.
Students can also download TSBIE exam centre locator application from the Google Play store to find out the examination centre allotted to them by entering their hall ticket number. The examination centre locator will also provide the photograph, directions and distance of the centre on the map.
