Telangana TSBIE IPE exams 2018: Datesheet released, check at bie.telangana.gov.in

Telangana IPE exams 2018 datesheet: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has released the datesheet for intermediate public examinations (general courses). All those who would be appearing for the same can check the entire schedule at the official website – bie.telangana.gov.in. The exams for first year will commence from February 28 and for second year, they will start from March 2. Students can also find the datesheet at admi.tsbie.cgg.in. Theory examination will be held from 9 am to 12 pm till March 19.

Read | Telangana Inter exams 2019 datesheet

Telangana IPE exams 2018, 1st, 2nd year theory exam datesheet, 2018

First year datesheet

Wednesday, February 28 – Part – 11: Second language paper I

Saturday, March 3 – Part I: English Paper I

Advertising

Tuesday, March 6 – Part III: Mathematics Paper IA, Botany Paper I, Civics Paper I, Psychology Paper I

Thursday, March 8 – Mathematics Paper IB, Zoology Paper I, History Paper I

Saturday, March 10 – Physics Paper I, Economics Paper I, Classical Language Paper I

Advertising

Tuesday, March 13 – Chemistry Paper I, Commerce Paper I, Sociology Paper I, Fine Arts, Music Paper I

Thursday, March 15 – Geology Paper I, Home Sciences Paper I, Public Administration Paper I, Logic Paper I, Bridge Course Maths Paper I (for Bi PC candidates).

Saturday, March 17 – Modern Language Paper I, Geography Paper I

Second year datesheet

Friday, March 2 – Part II: 2nd language Paper II

Monday, March 5 – Part I: English Paper II

Wednesday, March 7 – Part III: Mathematics Paper II A, Botany Paper II, Civics Paper II, Psychology Paper II

Friday, March 9 – Mathematics Paper II B, Zoology Paper II, History Paper II

Monday, March 12 – Physics Paper II, Economics Paper II, Classical Language Paper II

Wednesday, March 14 – Chemistry Paper II, Commerce Paper II, Sociology Paper II, Fine Arts, Music Paper II

Friday, March 16 – Geology Paper II, Home Sciences Paper II, Public Administration Paper II, Logic Paper II, Bridge Course Maths Paper II (for Bi PC candidates).

Monday, March 19 – Modern Language Paper II, Geography Paper II

The practical examinations will be conducted from February 1 to 21 in two sessions.