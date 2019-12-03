BIEAP Andhra Pradesh intermediate 1st, 2nd year time table 2020 released

Telangana and AP have released the Inter exams dates. (Representational image) Telangana and AP have released the Inter exams dates. (Representational image)

Andhra Pradesh (AP) BIEAP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Time Table 2020: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the tentative time-table or date sheet for 1st and 2nd-year intermediate students. The TSBIE intermediate board exams 2020 will begin from March.

The ethics and human values exam will be conducted on January 28 and environmental education exam will be held on January 30. The practical exams will be conducted from February 1 to February 20 for both general and vocational courses.

The exams for both first and second-year intermediate students will be held from March 4 to Ma 21, 2020. The TSBIE boards 2020 will be held in one shift from 9 am to noon. These dates are for both general and vocational exams.

Read | BIEAP Inter exams date released

Around 9 lakh students appeared in the intermediate examinations in board 2019 and a similar number is expected this year. In the previous academic year, parents and political parties hit the streets protesting alleged bungling in the publication of TSBIE intermediate exam results.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd