Telangana TSBIE Intermediate 2nd year exams cancelled, 1st year students to be promoted

The Intermediate Public Examinations were scheduled to take place in May 2021, but were postponed due to Covid-19. File.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced the cancellation of Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) for the first year (Class 11) and second-year (Class 12) students. This decision has been taken in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. The inter were earlier postponed due to Covid-19.

“Considering the present pandemic situation prevailing in the State, Government hereby decides to cancel Class XII Intermediate public examination for the academic year 2020-21. Results to be declared on basis of pre-determined objective criteria. Secretary, Board of Intermediate Examination is directed to issue orders for promoting all Class XI students to Class 12,” the government of Telangana said in its latest official order.

The Telangana state government had previously announced that all first-year intermediate students would be promoted without examinations but had said that examinations would be conducted whenever possible. Now, Class 11 students will be promoted without exams.

The state had also announced the cancellation of SSC or Class 10 examinations and stated that students would be evaluated on the basis of criteria developed by the SSC board, which would be announced on a later date. However, if students are not satisfied with their result, they will be allowed to take the examinations at a later date.

This decision comes after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the cancellation of Class 12 CBSE examinations due to the pandemic, and was followed by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and state boards announcing the cancellation of Class 12 ISC examinations.