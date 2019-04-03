Telangana TSBIE Intermediate 1st, 2nd year result date and time update

Toggle Menu
TSBIE intermediate results 2019 date: The first and second year exam results will be available on the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. This year, over 9 lakh students appeared in the examination that was concluded on March 18, 2019.

TSBIE intermediate results 2019 date: TSBIE first and second year results to be declared at tsbie.cgg.gov.in (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/Representational Image)

TSBIE intermediate results 2019 date: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will release the results of intermediate first and second year examination 2019 by Wednesday, April 10. “We are at the last leg of preparing result, the board is likely to announce the results of intermediate first and second year examinations by Wednesday, April 10,” said an official from the controller of examination department, Board of Intermediate Education.

“The board is going to declare the results within a month of the conclusion of the exams. The result may come on Monday (April 8) or Tuesday (April 9), and the date of the results will be announced on Friday, April 5, 2019,” the official told indianexpress.com.

Apart from the official websites, students can avail their results from the Telangana state government app- ‘T App Folio’The result websites crash every year due to heavy traffic received after the declaration of results. Thus, this year, to help the students check results smoothly, the government will provide board results from the state government app- T App Folio as well,” he said.

“Students need to register their roll number on the result link which will soon be activated in the app. Result alert will be received on their mobile within five minutes from the declaration of results,” the official mentioned.

In case, students have any queries regarding the results, they can contact the control room of the BIE at Hyderabad TSBIE, Hyderabad: 040-24601010, 24732369.

Last year, the pass percentage in the first year inter exams was 62.35 per cent, while in the second year it was 67.25 per cent. The girls had performed better than boys with 73.2 per cent while boys were 61 per cent

