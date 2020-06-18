Manabadi Telangana IPE results 2020: Recounting, re-evaluation, supplementary exams and other details

Manabadi TSBIE TS Inter results 2020: Apply for re-evaluation till June 24. Representational image/ file Manabadi TSBIE TS Inter results 2020: Apply for re-evaluation till June 24. Representational image/ file

Manabadi TSBIE TS Inter results 2020: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the results for first year and second year exams today. A total of 60.01 per cent students cleared the intermediate the first year exam successfully, while the pass percentage for the second year stands at 68.86 per cent, which is nearly three per cent higher than last year’s 65.01 per cent.

Meanwhile, the students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation. The online window to apply for recounting, re verification-cum-scanned answer scripts will be open till June 24.

The candidates can apply through the website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. They will have to pay an amount of Rs 100 per paper for recounting and Rs 600 per paper for re verification-cum-scanned answer scripts.

READ | Minor increase in pass percentage in intermediate results

However, the students who are unsuccessful have to appear for the supplementary exams, the dates of which will be announced later. Those who score below 35 per cent are deemed to be failed and have to reappear for the exam, as per board.

TSBIE will also dispatch the mark sheets to the respective school principals on June 22. In case a student finds any discrepancy in the mark sheet, the same needs to be notified to the board through the concerned principal on or before July 17.

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results LIVE Updates

This year, the board has also started the services of clinical psychologists to help students overcome any stress or anxiety. The board has come up with a list of numbers of doctors who are available from 9 am to 9 pm.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd