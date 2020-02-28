Follow Us:
Friday, February 28, 2020
Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Year Hall Tickets 2020 LIVE Updates: Admit card anytime soon

Telangana TSBIE IPE 1st, 2nd year hall ticket LIVE update: The download link will be activated at the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in at noon today. The intermediate exams will start from March 4.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 28, 2020 10:49:04 am
tsbie, tsbie hall ticket, telangana board hall ticket, tsbie 1st year admit card, tsbie 2nd year admit card download link, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, education news TSBIE admit card LIVE update: Download link available at tsbie.cgg.gov.in (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Hall Tickets 2020: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), Hyderabad will release the admit card or hall ticket for the Intermediate Public Theory Examination (IPE) today – February 28, Friday at noon. The download link will be activated at the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

A total of 9,65,839 students will b appearing for the exam of which 4.80 lakh will appear for the first year and 4.85 lakh for the second year. It is mandatory to carry the admit card to the exam hall, failing which candidates will have to face consequences. In case of any error in the TS inter hall ticket, students can get in touch with the administration at the control room – 040-24600110 from 6 am to 8 pm.

The intermediate exams will begin from March 4 and will conclude on 18. TS Inter IPE first and second year exams will be held from 8.45 am to noon across 1,330 exam centres. Each exam centre will have one chief superintendent and one departmental officer. As many as 25,550 invigilators have been recruited by the TSBIE.

Live Blog

TSBIE 1st, 2nd year IPE hall ticket LIVE updates: Download admit card from tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Highlights

    10:47 (IST)28 Feb 2020
    Facing issue - Here's what to do

    The board has also set-up a local district control rooom in the DIEO where complainst of any nature can be lodged, Students can also file complainst online at the grievance redressal sustem at the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

    10:45 (IST)28 Feb 2020
    College can not withhold hall ticket

    As per the instructions of the TSBIE, no institute or college have the authrity to hold back the admit card of their students for any reason including non payment of fee. The instruction came after sevral reposts of such incidents. Stduents are adviced to follow the rules of the board.

    10:42 (IST)28 Feb 2020
    How to download TS inter hall ticket

    To download the admit card or TS inter hall ticket both 1st year and 2nd year candidates will have to follow these steps -

    Step 1 : Visit the official website
    Step 2: Click on the admit card link
    Step 3: Fill in the credentials
    Step 4: Admit card will appear, download 

    10:37 (IST)28 Feb 2020
    TS Inter hall ticket direct link

    Candidates will be able to download the hall ticket from these official websites - tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com, exametc.com, and bieap.gov.in. Keep on trying all sites as the primary websitem tsbie.cgg.gov.in is expected to have heavy load as the TS inter hall ticket releases,

    10:35 (IST)28 Feb 2020
    TSBIE Passing marks

    The students need to get a minimum 35 per cent marks in part-I English, part-II second language and group subjects for 500 marks in 1st year.

    10:34 (IST)28 Feb 2020
    Over 25K invigilators

    Exams will be conducted in 1339 centres. As many as 25,550 invigilators will be there to ensure smooth conduct of the exam, the board informed.

    10:30 (IST)28 Feb 2020
    Who will appear for exams

    A total of 9,65,839 students have registered to appear for the TS inter exams of these, 4,80,516 will appear for first year exam while 4,85,323 will appear for second year of the exam or class 12.

    10:22 (IST)28 Feb 2020
    When are the exams

    The exams for the first year will commence from March 4, while the second year examination is scheduled to be held from March 5. As per the timetable exams will end by March 13.

    10:19 (IST)28 Feb 2020
    When and where to check admit card

    TSBIE announced to release the admit card by noon today at the official webiste tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Alternatively, the admit card will also be available at manabadi.com. 

    tsbie, tsbie hall ticket, telangana board hall ticket, tsbie 1st year admit card, tsbie 2nd year admit card download link, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, education news TSBIE IPE 1st, 2nd year admit card LIVE updates: Download at tsbie.cgg.gov.in (Express photo by Dilip Kagda / Representational image)

    For many schools, principals can also download the admit card and then distribute to the students. Entry time, gate closing time, name and other details will be mentioned on the hall ticket. As per the board, students need to occupy their seats - after frisking - by 8.45 am. About 15 additional minutes will be given to students to read question paper and answer sheet will be given by 9 am, as per norm.

