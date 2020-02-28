Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Year Hall Tickets 2020 LIVE Updates: Admit card anytime soon

TSBIE admit card LIVE update: Download link available at tsbie.cgg.gov.in (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) TSBIE admit card LIVE update: Download link available at tsbie.cgg.gov.in (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Hall Tickets 2020: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), Hyderabad will release the admit card or hall ticket for the Intermediate Public Theory Examination (IPE) today – February 28, Friday at noon. The download link will be activated at the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

A total of 9,65,839 students will b appearing for the exam of which 4.80 lakh will appear for the first year and 4.85 lakh for the second year. It is mandatory to carry the admit card to the exam hall, failing which candidates will have to face consequences. In case of any error in the TS inter hall ticket, students can get in touch with the administration at the control room – 040-24600110 from 6 am to 8 pm.

The intermediate exams will begin from March 4 and will conclude on 18. TS Inter IPE first and second year exams will be held from 8.45 am to noon across 1,330 exam centres. Each exam centre will have one chief superintendent and one departmental officer. As many as 25,550 invigilators have been recruited by the TSBIE.