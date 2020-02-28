Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Year Hall Tickets 2020 LIVE Updates: Admit card anytime soon

Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Hall Tickets 2020: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), Hyderabad will release the admit card or hall ticket for the Intermediate Public Theory Examination (IPE) today – February 28, Friday at noon. The download link will be activated at the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
A total of 9,65,839 students will b appearing for the exam of which 4.80 lakh will appear for the first year and 4.85 lakh for the second year. It is mandatory to carry the admit card to the exam hall, failing which candidates will have to face consequences. In case of any error in the TS inter hall ticket, students can get in touch with the administration at the control room – 040-24600110 from 6 am to 8 pm.
The intermediate exams will begin from March 4 and will conclude on 18. TS Inter IPE first and second year exams will be held from 8.45 am to noon across 1,330 exam centres. Each exam centre will have one chief superintendent and one departmental officer. As many as 25,550 invigilators have been recruited by the TSBIE.
Highlights
The board has also set-up a local district control rooom in the DIEO where complainst of any nature can be lodged, Students can also file complainst online at the grievance redressal sustem at the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
As per the instructions of the TSBIE, no institute or college have the authrity to hold back the admit card of their students for any reason including non payment of fee. The instruction came after sevral reposts of such incidents. Stduents are adviced to follow the rules of the board.
To download the admit card or TS inter hall ticket both 1st year and 2nd year candidates will have to follow these steps -
Step 1 : Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the admit card link
Step 3: Fill in the credentials
Step 4: Admit card will appear, download
Candidates will be able to download the hall ticket from these official websites - tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com, exametc.com, and bieap.gov.in. Keep on trying all sites as the primary websitem tsbie.cgg.gov.in is expected to have heavy load as the TS inter hall ticket releases,
The students need to get a minimum 35 per cent marks in part-I English, part-II second language and group subjects for 500 marks in 1st year.
Exams will be conducted in 1339 centres. As many as 25,550 invigilators will be there to ensure smooth conduct of the exam, the board informed.
A total of 9,65,839 students have registered to appear for the TS inter exams of these, 4,80,516 will appear for first year exam while 4,85,323 will appear for second year of the exam or class 12.
The exams for the first year will commence from March 4, while the second year examination is scheduled to be held from March 5. As per the timetable exams will end by March 13.
TSBIE announced to release the admit card by noon today at the official webiste tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Alternatively, the admit card will also be available at manabadi.com.