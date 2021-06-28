Manabadi TS Inter Results 2021: TS Inter 2nd year result not to be released today

Manabadi TS Inter Results 2021: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will not be declaring the results of first-year and second-year students today. Once released, students may check their results on the official website of TBSIE tsbie.cgg.gov.in

The TSBISE will evaluate the students based on alternative criteria this year due to the pandemic. For second-year inter students, the TSBIE results would be based on the performance in the first year inter examinations. The same marks that students scored in inter first year will be awarded for the second year in each subject.

Read | Telangana TSBIE defers commencement of online classes for academic session 2021-22

The intermediate annual exams for first-year and second-year students were to be held in May 2021. For the first year, the exams were to be held from May 1 to May 19, 2021, and for the second year, it was from May 2 to May 20, 2021. The practical exams for second-year general courses and first-year vocational and general courses were postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The decision was taken while keeping the health and safety of students in mind. The practical exams were scheduled to be held from May to June 2021.

Last year, a total of 9.65 lakh students had appeared for both TSBIE first and second-year exams. A total of 4,80,531 students appeared for the first year and 4,85,345 students for the second-year exam. The pass percentage in the year 2020 was 60.01 per cent for the first years and 68.86 per cent for the second years.