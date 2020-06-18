Telangana TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year result 2020: When and where to check

Telangana TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year result 2020: Check result at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Representational image/ PTI Telangana TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year result 2020: Check result at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Representational image/ PTI

Telangana TS Inter result 2020: The results of the State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), Telangana intermediate first and second year will be announced tomorrow. A total of 9.65 lakh students who had appeared in the first or second year exams can check the results through the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in. Meanwhile, the board will also host the inter first and second year result on the partner website — manabadi.com.

The board conducted the last intermediate papers of Geography Paper- II, Modern Language- Paper II on May 18 for intermediate second year, which was postponed from scheduled March 23 due to lockdown.

TS Inter first and second year result 2020: When and where to check

The intermediate examination students can check results through the websites– tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, apart from it, via private websites- manabadi.co.in, manabadi.com, schools9.com, examresults.net. Students can also register at indianexpress.com by filling their credentials including name, phone number and other details to get results.

TS Inter first and second year result 2020: App to check?

The intermediate students can also access their intermediate examination result via application yet. It is available on Google Store and android users can download it from Google Play Store.

The state government will also host the result on the government app – ‘T App Folio’. Students can fill their respective roll numbers and can receive their inter result in the form of an alert as and when declared.

TS Inter first and second year result 2020: Where to check via mobile

The candidates can get to know the results by dialing 1100 from any BSNL landline in the state or calling 18004251110 from any landline / mobile phone and eSeva / MeeSeva / Rajiv Citizen Service Centres in the state.

To clear the TSBIE exams, the students need to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject and aggregate. A total of 58.2 per cent students cleared the intermediate exam last year. The results were marred by controversies as several students had claimed their lives too alleging that they failed the exam.

