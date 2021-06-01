Telangana TSBIE defers commencement of online classes for academic session 2021-22

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Monday announced that the online classes for the academic session 2021-22 will not begin on June 1, 2021. The Board has postponed the commencement of online classes of the current session until further notice.

Read | TNDTE Diploma February Results 2020-21 declared: How to check

“The principals, management of all the junior colleges in the state are hereby informed that, please refer to the earlier issues notification by the Board of Intermediate Education, wherein, the admission schedule was announced. It was also mentioned that the online classes will start on June 1, 2021. The starting of online classes for this academic year 2021-22 is hereby postponed until further orders,” read the official announcement by the TSBIE.

Usually, every year all regular classes begin from June 1 but due to the present prevailing Covid-19 pandemic conditions and continued lockdown, the starting of the online classes has been deferred.

CBSE, ICSE Board Class 12 Exams 2021 LIVE Updates

Last week, the board had announced the postponement of the practical exams for second-year intermediate students. The decision was taken due to the rise in the number of COVID cases.

The practical exams for second-year inter students were scheduled to be conducted from May 29-June 7. However, now the exams have been postponed. A review meeting will be held in the first week of June and future dates shall be announced at least 15 days prior to the conduct of the examinations.