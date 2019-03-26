Telangana TSBIE announces summer breaks, to hold surprise visits in colleges

Toggle Menu
The TSBIE announces summer breaks for junior colleges starting from March 30 to May 31, 2019. The board conducted the Intermediate and SSC exams this month

(Representational Image)

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TBIE) has announced summer breaks for junior colleges starting from March 30 to May 31, 2019. In the official notice, the board has issued a special instruction for nodal officers and district intermediate education officers (DIEOs) asking them to conduct surprise visits to colleges.

The board said that the move is aimed to curb the illicit practices by private college managements. It added that private colleges run classes during summer vacations and make admissions prior to schedule.

The notice also asked the authorities to take necessary action and send a compliance report to the office.

Meanwhile, TS SSC exams are ongoing. The exams began from March 16 and concluded on April 3, 2019.

