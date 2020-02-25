Telangana TSBIE 1st, 2nd year hall ticket 2020 release date and time

TSBIE admit card download at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. (Express Photo By Jasbir Mahi/ Representational Image) TSBIE admit card download at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. (Express Photo By Jasbir Mahi/ Representational Image)

TSBIE 1st, 2nd year hall ticket 2020: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will release the hall ticket for the 1st, 2nd year examinations by Friday, February 28, 2020. The students who will appear in the examinations can download the admit card through the official website bie.telangana.gov.in, once released.

The exams for the first year will commence from March 4, while the second year examination is scheduled to be held from March 5, 2020. As per reports, a total of 10 lakh students will appear for the Telangana board 1st, 2nd year examinations. This year, intermediate exams will be held in around 1,300 centres across 31 districts in the State.

Telangana intermediate exams 2020 hall tickets: How to download

Step 1: Log in to the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for hall tickets on the homepage

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your hall tickets will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

In case, students face problems with downloading the admit cards, they can contact the control room of the BIE at Hyderabad TSBIE, Hyderabad: 040-24601010/24732369. Fax No. 040-24655027.

Students can also download TSBIE exam centre lcator application from the Google Play Store to find out the examination centre allotted to them by entering their hall ticket number. The examination centre locator will also provide the photograph, directions and distance of the centre on the map.

