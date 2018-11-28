Telangana TSBIE 1st, 2nd year exams 2018 timetable released, check here

TSBIE Inter exams 2019 date: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has released the tentative timetable for the intermediate public examinations (general courses). All those who would be appearing for the same can check the entire schedule at the official website – bie.telangana.gov.in. The exams for the first year will commence from February 27 and for the second year, they will begin from February 28.

The Ethics and Human Values examination is likely to be held on January 28 while the Environmental Education examination will start from on January 30. The practical examinations are proposed from February 1 and will end on February 20 (including Sundays) for both general and vocational courses. The vocational courses timetable will be released separately.

Telangana Inter exams 1st year 2019 time table:

Wednesday, February 27 – Part – 11: Second language paper I

Friday, March 1 – Part I: English Paper I

Tuesday, March 5 – Part III: Mathematics Paper IA, Botany Paper I, Civics Paper I, Psychology Paper I

Thursday, March 7 – Mathematics Paper IB, Zoology Paper I, History Paper I

Saturday, March 9 – Physics Paper I, Economics Paper I, Classical Language Paper I

Tuesday, March 12 – Chemistry Paper I, Commerce Paper I, Sociology Paper I, Fine Arts, Music Paper I

Thursday, March 14 – Geology Paper I, Home Sciences Paper I, Public Administration Paper I, Logic Paper I, Bridge Course Maths Paper I (for Bi PC candidates).

Saturday, March 16 – Modern Language Paper I, Geography Paper I

Telangana Inter exams 2nd year 2019 time table:

Thursday, February 28 – Part II: 2nd language Paper II

Saturday, March 2 – Part I: English Paper II

Wednesday, March 6 – Part III: Mathematics Paper II A, Botany Paper II, Civics Paper II, Psychology Paper II

Friday, March 8 – Mathematics Paper II B, Zoology Paper II, History Paper II

Monday, March 11 – Physics Paper II, Economics Paper II, Classical Language Paper II

Wednesday, March 13 – Chemistry Paper II, Commerce Paper II, Sociology Paper II, Fine Arts, Music Paper II

Friday, March 15 – Geology Paper II, Home Sciences Paper II, Public Administration Paper II, Logic Paper II, Bridge Course Maths Paper II (for Bi PC candidates).

Monday, March 18 – Modern Language Paper II, Geography Paper II