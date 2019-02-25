Telangana TSBIE 1st, 2nd year admit card 2019: Hall ticket released, check exam schedule

TSBIE 1st, 2nd year admit card 2019: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the hall ticket of the TSBIE 1st, 2nd-year examinations. The students who will appear in the examinations can download the admit card through the official website bie.telangana.gov.in.

The exams for the first year will commence from February 27 and for the second year, it will begin from February 28.

Telangana intermediate exams 2019 hall tickets, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website bie.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for hall tickets on the homepage

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your hall tickets will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

Telangana Inter exams 1st year 2019 time table

Wednesday, February 27 – Part – 11: Second language paper I

Friday, March 1 – Part I: English Paper I

Tuesday, March 5 – Part III: Mathematics Paper IA, Botany Paper I, Civics Paper I, Psychology Paper I

Thursday, March 7 – Mathematics Paper IB, Zoology Paper I, History Paper I

Saturday, March 9 – Physics Paper I, Economics Paper I, Classical Language Paper I

Tuesday, March 12 – Chemistry Paper I, Commerce Paper I, Sociology Paper I, Fine Arts, Music Paper I

Thursday, March 14 – Geology Paper I, Home Sciences Paper I, Public Administration Paper I, Logic Paper I, Bridge Course Maths Paper I (for Bi PC candidates).

Saturday, March 16 – Modern Language Paper I, Geography Paper I

Telangana Inter exams 2nd year 2019 time table

Thursday, February 28 – Part II: 2nd language Paper II

Saturday, March 2 – Part I: English Paper II

Wednesday, March 6 – Part III: Mathematics Paper II A, Botany Paper II, Civics Paper II, Psychology Paper II

Friday, March 8 – Mathematics Paper II B, Zoology Paper II, History Paper II

Monday, March 11 – Physics Paper II, Economics Paper II, Classical Language Paper II

Wednesday, March 13 – Chemistry Paper II, Commerce Paper II, Sociology Paper II, Fine Arts, Music Paper II

Friday, March 15 – Geology Paper II, Home Sciences Paper II, Public Administration Paper II, Logic Paper II, Bridge Course Maths Paper II (for Bi PC candidates).

Monday, March 18 – Modern Language Paper II, Geography Paper II

Over 9 lakh students will appear for the Telangana board 1st, 2nd year examinations. This year, intermediate exams will be held in around 1,300 centres across 31 districts in the State.

In case, students face problems with downloading the admit cards, they can contact the control room of the BIE at Hyderabad TSBIE, Hyderabad: 040-24601010/24732369. Fax No. 040-24655027.

The students can also download TSBIE Exam Centre Locator application from the Google Play Store to find out the examination centre allotted to them by entering their hall ticket number. The examination centre locator will also provide the photograph, directions and distance of the centre on the map.