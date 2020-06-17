Telangana TSBIE Inter result 2020 updates

Telangana TS Inter result 2020: Check result at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh Telangana TS Inter result 2020: Check result at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

Telangana TS Inter result 2020: The State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), Telangana will not announce the result of intermediate first and second-year examination on Wednesday, June 17. Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel informed indianexpress.com that the result will not be released today. “The date of result declaration can be decided today evening in a meeting with the Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy. The reports have already been submitted buys. The government will decide the result date.”

Once declared, the students can check the results through the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in. The TSBIE will host results on an alternative website – manabadi.co.in. Students can also check their result at indianexpress.com. In order to check the results at our portal, a student must first get him/her registered.

A total of 9.65 lakh students appeared in the intermediate exam this year. TSBIE conducted the last intermediate papers of Geography Paper- II, Modern Language- Paper II on May 18, which was postponed from scheduled March 23 due to lockdown.

Meanwhile, the government decided not to conduct the pending SSC examination this year, and the students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment marks. According to the board, the result consists of an internal assessment marks of 20 per cent, but this year, it would be scaled up to 100 per cent.

To clear the TSBIE exams, the students need to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject and aggregate. A total of 58.2 per cent students cleared the intermediate exam last year. The results were marred by controversies as several students had claimed their lives too alleging that they failed the exam.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd