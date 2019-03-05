Telangana TS SSC timetable revised, check important dates

Telangana TS SSC revised timetable: The examination date sheet or timetable for SSC examination has been revised. The board has postponed the English-II examination that is scheduled to be conducted on March 22 to April 3, 2019.

The board has postponed the exam dates due to the biennial elections of the Telangana State Legislative Council that is scheduled to be conducted on March 22, 2019, read the official notification.

The SSC examination will begin from March 16, and will now be end on April 3, 2019.

Telangana TS SSC timetable: Check revised date sheet

Saturday, March 16 – First language paper I (group A, composite course)

Monday, March 18 – First language paper II (group A, composite course)

Tuesday, March 19 – Second language

Wednesday, March 20 – English paper I

Saturday, March 23 – Mathematics paper – I

Tuesday, March 26 – General science paper I

Wednesday, March 27 – General science paper II

Thursday, March 28 – Social science paper I

Friday, March 29 – Social science paper II

Saturday, March 30 – OSSC main language paper – I (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)

Monday, April 1 – OSSC main language paper II (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)

Tuesday, April 2 – SSC vocational course (theory)

Wednesday, April 3- English-II.

Candidates will be allotted different question paper sets. if any candidate attempts question paper other than their allotted set, their candidature will be cancelled, according to the official notification. If any candidate appears in an exam centre other than the one assigned, they will be disqualified.