Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Latest news

Telangana TS SSC paper pattern revised due to pandemic

Telangana TS SSC exam 2021: According to the notification, the students will now appear for six papers for six subjects instead of 11 papers earlier. The SSC exam will be held from May 17 to 26

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | February 3, 2021 7:19:06 pm
SSC-1200Telangana SSC exams from May 17 to 26. Representational image/ file

Telangana TS SSC exam 2021: The Telangana School Education Department has made changes in the existing paper pattern of the secondary school certificate (SSC) exams considering the Covid-19 pandemic situations. According to the notification, the students will now appear for six papers for six subjects instead of 11 papers earlier.

“As a part of the the new six question paper pattern, the paper 1 and 2 of first language, English, mathematics, general science (physics and biology) and social studies shall be merged into a single paper instead of two papers for each subject. There shall be no change in the second language paper,” the notification mentioned.

The paper will carry 80 marks and will provide more optional questions. The exam time has also been increased by half an hour — three hours 15 minutes from two hours 45 minutes, as per the notification.

The SSC exam is scheduled to be held from May 17 to 26. The schools were earlier opened on February 1 for classes 9 and 10 students.

