Telangana TS SSC exams 2020 cancelled, students to be awarded internal marks

Telangana SSC exams 2020: The students will be awarded marks based on their internal exams. Representational image/ file Telangana SSC exams 2020: The students will be awarded marks based on their internal exams. Representational image/ file

Telangana SSC exams 2020: The Telangana government has cancelled the SSC, class 10 examination. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said all class 10 students would be promoted to the next class without any examination, as it would not be possible to hold the exam due to the spread of coronavirus. “The Chief Minister has decided that all the 10th class students will be promoted to the next class by giving them grades based on their internal assessment marks,” an official press release said.

The government yesterday postponed the SSC exam which was scheduled to be conducted from June 8. The SSC exams were scheduled to be conducted till July 5, 2020. Only three papers of the SSC examinations were held when the lockdown was announced. Eight papers remain, including major subjects like English, mathematics and science.

Meanwhile, the intermediate results are expected to be announced by next week. “The evaluation process was started from May 12, and students can expect results by June second week,” Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy earlier told indianexpress.com. A total of 5.35 lakh students applied to appear for the SSC examinations this year, while 9.65 lakh students registered for the intermediate first year and second year examinations.

