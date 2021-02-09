Telangana TS SSC exam time table 2021 released, check now

TS SSC exam 2021: The Telangana School Education Department has released the time table for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations in Telangana. The exam will start with language paper on May 17 from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, and to conclude with vocational course on May 26.

LIVE UPDATES | India Education Summit 2021

Due to pandemic, the paper pattern has been changed this year. The students will now appear for six papers for six subjects instead of 11 papers earlier. As part of the new paper pattern. the paper 1 and 2 of first language, English, mathematics, general science (physics and biology) and social studies shall be merged into a single paper instead of two papers for each subject. There shall be no change in the second language paper.

READ | Check CBSE, state board exam dates

TS SSC exam 2021: Check time table

May 17- First language

May 18- Second Language

May 19- English

May 20- Mathematics

May 21- General Science paper (Physical Science/ Biological Science)

May 22- Social Studies

May 24- OSSC Main Language paper-1 (Sanskrit and Arabic)

May 25- OSSC Main Language paper-2 (Sanskrit and Arabic)

May 26- SSC Vocational Course.

The paper will carry 80 marks and will provide more optional questions. The exam time has also been increased by half an hour — three hours 15 minutes from two hours 45 minutes, as per the notification.