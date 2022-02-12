Telangana TS SSC exam time table 2022 released, check schedule here

TS SSC exam 2022: The Telangana School Education Department has released the time table for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations in Telangana. The exam will start with language paper on May 11 from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, and to conclude with vocational course on May 20.

The exam schedule is applicable to all regular as well as private students who failed in the examination. As per the notice, the objective paper (part B) in all the subjects have to be answered in last half an hour only.

​​TS SSC exam 2022: Check time table

May 11- First language

May 12- Second Language

May 13- English

May 14- Mathematics

May 16- General Science paper (Physical Science/ Biological Science)

May 17- Social Studies

May 18- OSSC Main Language paper-1 (Sanskrit and Arabic)

May 19- OSSC Main Language paper-2 (Sanskrit and Arabic)

May 20- SSC Vocational Course.

“​​Even if the government declares a public holiday or general holiday in respect of any date/dates indicated in the schedule, the SSC Public Exams, May 2022, will be held exactly according to the timetable,” the official notification reads.