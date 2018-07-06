Telangana TS SSC 10th supplementary results to be declared soon at bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC 10th supplementary results: All the candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the results through the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in TS SSC 10th supplementary results: All the candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the results through the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC 10th supplementary results: Telangana Board of Secondary Education will declare the results of the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 supplementary exams soon. All the candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the results through the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in. The supplementary exams was conducted from June 4 to June 19.

TS SSC 10th supplementary results: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

This year, 83.78 per cent students cleared the Telangana SSC examination successfully. A total of 5,38,867 students appeared for the exam of which girls have scored 85.14 per cent while boys are at 82.46 per cent. Among districts that scored the highest pass percentage, Jagtial ranks at the top while Adilabad is at the lowest.

Last year, over 50,000 students had appeared for the supplementary exam. The result was declared on July, and the pass percentage had dropped by 1.34 per cent. A total of 53,417 of 89,126 candidates cleared the examination out of which the pass per centage stood at 59.93 per cent.

Telangana Board of Secondary Education

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education is entrusted to conduct board examinations around the state and to look after the educational condition of Telangana.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd