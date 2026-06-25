Telangana TS SSC 10th Supply Result 2026 Live Updates: Result releasing today bse.telangana.gov.in

The SSC exam was conducted between June 5 and June 12, 2026.

TS SSC 10th Supply Results 2026 Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana) will announce its class 10 or SSC supplementary exam results today. Students who have appeared for the Class 10 Advanced Supplementary examination can check their results from their official website, bse.telangana.gov.in, once issued. The SSC exam was conducted between June 5 and June 12, 2026.

To check the results, go to the official website of the board and click on the “TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026” link on the homepage. Then enter the hall ticket number and click submit. The TS Class 10th result will be shown on screen. Download and save it for future reference. Students are advised to keep their admit cards nearby while checking the results, as the hall ticket number is mentioned on it.

Story continues below this ad Apart from the official website, candidates can also check their results at MeeSeva Whatsapp (8096958096). The TS supplementary exam is conducted for students who were not able to pass in one or two subjects and for those who have cleared all the subjects but wanted to improve their marks. The online marksheet will consist of subject-wise marks and qualifying status. Live Updates Jun 25, 2026 10:50 AM IST TS SSC 10th Supply Results 2026 Live Updates: Websites to check --bse.telangana.gov.in --results.bse.telangana.gov.in --results.cgg.gov.in All three are official portals where the TS SSC Supply Result 2026 will be hosted simultaneously to manage traffic load. Jun 25, 2026 10:45 AM IST TS SSC 10th Supply Results 2026 Live Updates: TS SSC Main exam The TS SSC main examinations were conducted from March 14 to April 16, 2026. Results for the main exam were declared on April 29, 2026. Students who could not clear one or more subjects were eligible for the supplementary exams held in June. Jun 25, 2026 10:40 AM IST TS SSC 10th Supply Results 2026 Live Updates: TS SSC Main results A total of 5,28,239 students appeared for the TS SSC main examination 2026 — comprising 2,67,954 boys and 2,60,285 girls. Last year, 2025, the overall pass percentage stood at 92.78% out of 5,09,564 students. Students who fell short in the main exam make up today's supplementary result audience. Jun 25, 2026 10:35 AM IST TS SSC 10th Supply Results 2026 Live Updates: Results today The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Telangana is expected to announce the TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026 today. Thousands of Class 10 students who appeared for the supply exams held from June 5 to June 12 are now waiting for their scorecards. Once declared, results will be accessible at bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The results will be declared today at the official website (Express photo/Representative) Students have to achieve at least 35 per cent marks as the minimum pass criteria to pass the exam. For the second language paper, they needs to obtain at least 20 per cent marks to pass in the exam. The TS SSC exam was declared on April 29, 2026. The exam was conducted between March 14 to April 16, 2026. A total of 5,28,239 students appeared in the main examination, out of which 4,97,312 students have passed the exam. The overall pass percentage was 95.15 per cent. A total of 5,731 schools have recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage.

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