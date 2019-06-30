Telangana TS SSC 10th supplementary result 2019: Date and time

Telangana TS SSC 10th supplementary result 2019: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSIE) will announce the results of the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 supplementary examination on the first week of July. “The results of SSC Class 10 supplementary examination will be declared by the first or second week of July. We are at the last leg of preparing the result, the students can expect to get the results by July 14, 2019,” an official from the board mentioned.

Meanwhile, the results of the intermediate supplementary examination will be declared by July 7, 2019. The students can check the result through the website bie.telangana.gov.in. The supplementary examinations were conducted from June 10 to 24, 2019.

All the candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their respective results through the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.

The results will also be available at the websites bie.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.com, examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.cgg.gov.in, vidyatoday.in, examresults.net, vidyavision.com, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, and results.shiksha.

TS SSC supplementary results via SMS

The candidates can also check the results of TS SSC examination via SMS by typing TS 10 Roll Number to 56263

TS SSC 10th supplementary result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen ‘

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The results of SSC, Class 10 examination was declared on May 13. This year, a total of 92.43 per cent students cleared the exam this year. Around 4,374 schools secured overall 100 per cent pass percentage.

To pass the exam, a student needs to score at least 35 per cent marks in each of their subjects.

About Telangana Board of Secondary Education

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education is entrusted to conduct board examinations around the state and to look after the educational condition of Telangana.