Telangana TS SSC 10th results: Date and time

Telangana TS SSC Class 10th results 2019 date: Results for the Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) class 10 or secondary school certificate (SSC) exams are likely to be announced on May 12. The examination was conducted from March 22 to April 3, 2019.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results from the official websites — bse.telangana.gov.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.cgg.gov.in, vidyatoday.in, examresults.net, vidyavision.com, indiaresults.com, manabadi.com, schools9.com, and results.shiksha.

To be considered pass, students need to score a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject and 28 marks out of 80 in theory. The marks scored out of 80 will then be added to the 20 marks of formative assessment.

TS SSC class 10 result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – bse.telangana.gov.in, cgg.gov.in and examresults.net

Step 2: Under the results section, click on SSC 2019 results

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using roll number and other details

Step 5: Results will be appear

Students can take a print out of their result for further reference. Top six subjects are added (for a total score of 600) upon which the Grade Point Average (GPA) is calculated. There will be no reevaluation of papers, but students can apply for recounting or re-verification, according to the rules.