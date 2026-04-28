Telangana Board SSC Results 2026: How to check at education.indianexpress.com

BSE Telangana Board SSC Results 2026: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education will declare the results for class 10 exam on April 29. Once announced, the official websites and result portal will host the result at results.bsetelangana.org and results.bse.telangana.gov.in.

Alternately, students will also be able to check their TS SSC Results 2026 on the IE Education portal.

LIVE UPDATES | TS Class 10th Results 2026 soon: What time will it be released?

This year, the TS SSC exam were held between March 14 to April 16, 2026. To access the results at IE education portal, candidates will be required to go to the website and log in with their details.