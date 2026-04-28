Telangana Board SSC Results 2026: How to check at education.indianexpress.com

BSE Telangana Board SSC Results 2026: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education will declare the results for class 10 exam on April 29. Once announced, the official websites and result portal will host the result at results.bsetelangana.org and results.bse.telangana.gov.in.
Alternately, students will also be able to check their TS SSC Results 2026 on the IE Education portal.
LIVE UPDATES | TS Class 10th Results 2026 soon: What time will it be released?
This year, the TS SSC exam were held between March 14 to April 16, 2026. To access the results at IE education portal, candidates will be required to go to the website and log in with their details.
For checking the result of TS SSC class 10 result 2026, students will need to follow the given steps:
Step 1: Go to the website of IE Education portal at education.indianexpress.com
Step 2: Sign up with mobile number and mail id.
Step 3: Press on the link of exam result
Step 4: Now select the board.
Step 5: Give registration number and roll number.
Step 6: You will get the result in your mail id and phone number
The results available online are provisional in nature. Subsequently, after the release of results, students will receive their official marks memo from their respective schools. The TS SSC results include the marks secured by candidates in the exams they appeared for, along with their overall grade, pass,-fail status, and subject-wise performance. The online marksheet will display details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, date of birth, and marks obtained.