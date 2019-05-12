Telangana TS SSC 10th results 2019: Date and time

Telangana TS SSC 10th results 2019: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the results of secondary school certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examination on Monday, May 13, 2019. Students who had appeared in the exams can check their results through the official websites – bie.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.com, examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.cgg.gov.in, vidyatoday.in, examresults.net, vidyavision.com, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, and results.shiksha.

Advertising

The examination was conducted from March 22 to April 3, 2019. Over 5 lakh students appeared for the exam and are awaiting results. According to the official sources, the results will be declared at 11:30 am. Students will get the e-copy of their mark sheets on the result link.

To be considered pass, students need to score a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject and 28 marks out of 80 in theory. The marks scored out of 80 will then be added to the 20 marks of formative assessment.

Telangana TS SSC 10th results 2019: Websites to check

The results of SSC Class 10 examination will be available at the websites bse.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.com, examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.cgg.gov.in, vidyatoday.in, examresults.net, vidyavision.com, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, and results.shiksha.

VIDEO | Meet toppers of CBSE Class 10, 12

Advertising

TS SSC results via SMS

The candidates can check the results of TS SSC examination via SMS by typing TS 10 Roll Number to 56263

Students can take a print out of their result for further reference. Top six subjects are added (for a total score of 600) upon which the Grade Point Average (GPA) is calculated. There will be no reevaluation of papers, but students can apply for recounting or re-verification, according to the rules.

Last year, a total of 5, 33,701 candidates appeared in the SSC, Class 10 examination out of which 83.78 per cent were declared pass. This was a slight decline from 2017 when 84.15 per cent students passed the TS SSC exam.