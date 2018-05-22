TS SBTET Diploma results March/April 2018 released for C14 and ER91 2nd year

TS SBTET Results 2018: Students who appeared for the TS SBTET polytechnic C16 and ER91 2018 can check result on official website. Students who appeared for the TS SBTET polytechnic C16 and ER91 2018 can check result on official website.

TS SBTET Results 2018: The Telangana State board of technical education and training telangana has announced results for the March/April 2018 regular and supply examinations. Students who appeared for the TS SBTET polytechnic C16 and ER91 2018 can check result on official website http://www.sbtet.telangana.gov.in and other sites like http://www.manabadi.co.in and http://www.schools9.com. The revised results of TS SBTET C14 1st year 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th semester March 2018 and ER91 2nd year are also available now.

TS SBTET Results: Steps to download your results:

— Visit the official website or any other site like http://www.manabadi.com

— Click on the C14 or ER91 tab for which you are looking for

— Then select your year and semester and fill your credentials and press submit

— Your result will be displayed on the screen

— Download the same and take a printout for future reference

About the Board

The Board was created under the authority of Government of Telangana as an adjunct office of the Department of Technical Education. While the Technical Education Department concentrates more on the administration and developmental aspects, the Board is expected to frame policies for technical education, review and revise the syllabi as per requirements of the society, supervise the teaching in technical institutions, conduct examinations and award certificates etc.

