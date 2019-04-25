Telangana TS POLYCET results 2019 date and time: How to check

TS POLYCET results 2019: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana will declare the result for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2019 on Thursday, April 25. The students can check the results through the official website- polycetts.nic.in. “The results of TS POLYCET examination will be released on Thursday, April 25 at 5 pm. The students can check the results through the official website- polycetts.nic.in,” said an official from the board.

Advertising

The minimum marks for declaring a candidate to have passed in the TS POLYCET result 2019 is 30 per cent. Thus a candidate has to secure minimum 36 marks out of the 120-marks-exam to qualify.

READ | TS POLYCET result 2019: Check minimum marks, cut-off

TS POLYCET results 2019: Date and time

The results of TS POLYCET examination will be released on April 25. The students can check the results through the official website, polycetts.nic.in from 5 pm.

Read| Top colleges in India

TS POLYCET 2019: How to download result

Step 1: Visit the official website- polycetts.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result /check scorecard’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

Advertising

The TS POLYCET 2019 result card would include subject-wise and aggregate marks obtained by the student. The State Board of Technical Education and Training will prepare the rank lists of TS POLYCET 2019 based on the marks obtained. The shortlisting candidates will then have to appear for counselling and seat allotment, schedule of which will be released soon.

Read| TS inter result: Students died over alleged goof-up in result

Candidates who qualify the exam will be eligible for admission to state-based polytechnic courses post counselling sessions. The counselling schedule is yet to be announced by the board.