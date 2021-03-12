Telangana TS PGECET 2021: Application process begins today, check exam dates

TS PGECET 2021: The application process for the Telangana (TS PGECET) exam started on March 12. Interested candidates can apply through the website- tsche.ac.in. The application window will be closed on April 30. As per the dates released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), PGECET exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 19 to June 22. The admit card will be available to download from June 10. Meanwhile, the EAMCET will be held from July 5 to 9, ECET on July 1.

The PGECET will be conducted in an online computer-based mode in two sessions, a forenoon session between 10 am and 12 noon, afternoon session between 2 pm to 4 pm. The paper will contain 120 questions and will be for two hours.

The entrance exam had bilingual papers which were English and Telugu or English and Urdu. Apart from the marks obtained in the entrance test, TS PGECET result also gives 25 per cent weightage to the intermediate marks of the student.

Those who clear the same are eligible to apply for admission to undergraduate admissions at Telangana-based colleges.