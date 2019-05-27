Telangana TS PECET result 2019 declared: Steps to download

Telangana TS PECET result 2019: The Mahatma Gandhi University has declared the result for the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TSPECET) 2019 today at the official website, pecet.tsche.ac.in. The exam is conducted for admission to bachelor’s and diploma courses in physical education – B.P.Ed and D.P.Ed in Telangana-based colleges.

The entrance test began from May 15 and concluded on May 21, 2019. The 500-marks exam is divided into two parts – 400 marks are devoted to physical efficiency test (PET) and 100 marks are devoted to skill test in which one has to perform in their game of preference.

Reportedly, a total of 3934 candidates appeared for the exam out which 3,836 cleared the same. Those who have cleared the exam will now be eligible for counselling. The counselling schedule will be uploaded at the website soon.

Telangana TS PECET result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, pecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear

The announcement was made through a press statement and the link to check the result has not been activated yet. The same will be activated soon, it is expected to be on the website by tomorrow morning, latest.