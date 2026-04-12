TGBIE Telangana Board Class 12th Results 2026: How to check TS Inter results 2026 at IE Education portal?

Telangana TS IPE Class 12th Result 2026: The Telengana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) will release the TS Inter first and second year exams results today at 11 am. The results of the TS IPE exam can be seen from the official Telangana TSBIE website at the official websites. Along with them, education.indianexpress.com is also hosting the TS Inter exam results.

This year, TS Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) took place from February 26 to March 18, within the state. For viewing the results of TS IPE 1st year and TS 2nd year results, 2026, at education.indianexpress.com, go to the website and log in with your mobile number.

To view TS Inter 1st Year Results, click here

To download TS Inter 2nd Year Results, click here

The marksheet, which is available online, is only provisional. Candidates can get their actual gradesheet from their school. The TS Inter marks memo consists of the marks secured by the candidates for which they appeared in the exam.

Candidate’s name, roll number, date of birth, and marks achieved are the few details that will be available at the online marksheet.

TS Inter 1st 2nd Year Result 2026: Steps to check TS result 2026?

To check the results of TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results 2026, students will need to follow the given steps:

Step 1- Go to the website of IE Education website at education.indianexpress.com

Step 2- Sign up with your mobile number and email ID.

Step 3- Press on the link to the exam result

Step 4- Now select the board.

Step 5- Give registration number and roll number.

Step 6- You will get the result in your email ID and phone number

Last year, the TS IPE exam took place between March 6 and March 25. The results for TS Inter 1st and 2nd year were declared on April 22 at 12 noon. The overall pass percentage for 1st year was 65.96 per cent, while for the 2nd year it was 71.27 per cent. The supplementary assessment took place from May 22 to May 29.