Telangana TS Intermediate results row: Examiner penalised, lecturer suspended

TS Intermediate results: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has penalised a private educational institute lecturer, who served as examiner besides suspending a lecturer, after a second-year (final) Intermediate girl student was allegedly given ’00’ marks, even though she secured 99 marks in the Telugu paper.

Advertising

The girl student, from Mancherial district was given ’00’, instead of 99 marks that she had scored in Telugu.

READ | TS Inter 1st, 2nd year results row: Pressure to declare results may have led to errors, says panel

“It is a blunder and hence the Board has taken action and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the examiner G Umadevi, while scrutiniser S Vijay Kumar (lecturer at a state-run junior college) has been suspended and an enquiry has been ordered,” an official release issued late Sunday night said.

Advertising

The examiner, lecturer at a private educational institute had given ’00’ instead of 99 marks while Kumar, who was the scrutiniser did not notice the error in the marks, the release said adding the examiner has also been suspended by the private educational institute.

The exams were conducted during February and March this year and the results were announced on April 18.

There have been allegations of ‘goof-up’ in the declaration of the results ofthe Intermediate examinations. Some students claimed that they either failed or got poor marks though they had done well in exams.

The alleged bungling in examination results has led to protests by students, parents, students’ organisations and political parties, which has been going on for the past week.

Earlier, Education Secretary B Janardhan Reddy had said there was no need for parents and students to get agitated over the results and said they can go for recounting and re-verification.

He had also said during re-verification, if any errors are detected then it will be rectified besides stern action will be initiated against such evaluators and scrutinisers.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, had last week directed the officials not to charge any fee for re-verification and re-counting from failed students.

The government has also announced that failed students need not apply for re-counting and re-verification.