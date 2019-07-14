Telangana TS Inter supplementary results for second year, vocational released, how to check via websites

Toggle Menu
TS Inter supplementary results 2019: The results for first year students will also be released today in the evening, sain an official from the board. The second year results are available at the websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter supplementary results 2019: The second year results are available at the websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in. File Photo 

Telangana TS Inter supplementary results 2019: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the supplementary results for the second year, vocational streams. The students who had appeared in the examinations can check the results through the websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.

The results for first year students will also be released today in the evening, sain an official from the board.

The results are available at the websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, and results.cgg.gov.in. The candidates can get to know their results by dialing 1100 from any BSNL landline in the state or calling 18004251110 from any landline / mobile phone and eSeva / MeeSeva / Rajiv Citizen Service Centres in the state.

The supplementary exams are conducted for those who failed to clear the exam at first attempt. The TS intermediate class 12 result 2019 was declared on April 18 in which alleged goof-up occurred. As per the result, nearly three lakh students had failed the exam, however, 137 candidates of the 3.8 lakh students, whose answer scripts were reverified after they failed in the exams in March, were declared passed. Those who still could not clear the exam were then made to re-appear for the intermediate exams again.

The board said that it specially re-verified the answer scripts of 53 students — 23 who committed suicide, three who attempted suicide, and 27 other students who complained.

TS Inter supplementary results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download Inter result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

To clear the exam, students need to secure 35 per cent marks in part-I English, part-II second language and group subjects for 500 marks in the first year, as per the rules of TSBIE.

