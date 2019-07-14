Telangana TS Inter supplementary results for first year: Date and time confirmed

Telangana TS Inter supplementary results 2019: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will release the results for first year students on Sunday, July 14. Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official from the board said, “The results for inter supplementary examinations will be released today in the evening. The candidates can check the results through the websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.”

The board has already declared the results for second year students for general, vocational streams. The results are available at the official websites.

The candidates can get to know their results by dialing 1100 from any BSNL landline in the state or calling 18004251110 from any landline / mobile phone and eSeva / MeeSeva / Rajiv Citizen Service Centres in the state.

The supplementary exams are conducted for those who failed to clear the exam at first attempt. The TS intermediate class 12 result 2019 was declared on April 18 in which alleged goof-up occurred. As per the result, nearly three lakh students had failed the exam, however, 137 candidates of the 3.8 lakh students, whose answer scripts were reverified after they failed in the exams in March, were declared passed. Those who still could not clear the exam were then made to re-appear for the intermediate exams again.

TS Inter supplementary results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download Inter result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

To clear the exam, students need to secure 35 per cent marks in part-I English, part-II second language and group subjects for 500 marks in the first year, as per the rules of TSBIE.