Telangana TS Inter supplementary results declared: How to check

Telangana TS Inter supplementary results 2020: The results will be available at the websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in Telangana TS Inter supplementary results 2020: The results will be available at the websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in

Telangana TS Inter supplementary results 2020: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the results for the intermediate supplementary examinations. The supplementary results of the failed candidates of intermediate second year examinations have been released after adding grace marks, as per the state government decision, the official website mentioned.

The supplementary results for the second year general, second year vocational, second year general bridge course, second year vocational bridge course is available at the websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in.

Earlier, the results for the recounting and re-verification exam were released on July 29.

TS inter supplementary result 2020: How to check on the website

Step 1: Visit the websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Supplementary Results’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using your hall ticket number

Step 5: Result will appear

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

A total of 60.01 per cent students cleared the intermediate the first year exam successfully, while the pass percentage for the second year stands at 68.86 per cent.

