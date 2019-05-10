Telangana TS Intermediate revaluation 2019 results likely on May 15

Telangana Inter revaluation results 2019: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is expected to release the results of intermediate examination again on May 15 after proper recounting and re-verification. Earlier, on board’s request to give more time for the process of re-verification, the High Court directed to complete the process of re-verification by May 15.

The board said that it specially re-verified the answer scripts of 53 students—23 who committed suicide, three who attempted suicide, and 27 other students who complained.

Once released, the students can check the results through the websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Apart from it, the students can check the results via the app- ‘T App Folio’.

TS Inter results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download Inter result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

There was a lot of controversy following suicides after the board released the results of intermediate examinations on April 12, 2019.

The three-man committee appointed to look into the complaints of errors in results stated that no significant variation has been observed in the pass percentage of 2019 when compared to last two years. “Errors were found in the results due to inadequate development, readiness and testing of the application suite. However, the magnitude, scale, and nature do not vitiate the results as a whole. The suicides have not relation to mistakes due to technical and result processing efforts,’’ the Board stated.

The board is re-verifying over 3 lakh answer scripts after allegations of large-scale errors and technical glitches in result processing by private firm Globarena Technologies Ltd which processed the results